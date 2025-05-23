Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.33

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY - Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.3264 per share on Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th.

Legrand Trading Down 0.1%

OTCMKTS:LGRDY opened at $24.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.80. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock's 50-day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Legrand had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 13.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Legrand will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Legrand from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

