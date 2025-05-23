Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) to Issue Dividend of $2.20

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF - Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 2.20 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th.

Legrand Stock Performance

LGRVF stock opened at $104.29 on Friday. Legrand has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $117.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $104.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.40.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

