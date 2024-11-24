Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Holdings Cut by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,058 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 19,330 shares during the period. Leidos comprises approximately 1.6% of Penserra Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Leidos worth $72,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Leidos alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LDOS. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Leidos by 6.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,141 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,429 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $193,632.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,095.52. This trade represents a 14.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noel B. Geer purchased 2,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.13 per share, with a total value of $322,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,260. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Trading Up 0.5 %

Leidos stock opened at $165.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.68. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $170.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.24. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.52 and a 12 month high of $202.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Leidos's previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Leidos's dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Leidos from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $189.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Leidos

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Leidos, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Leidos wasn't on the list.

While Leidos currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here