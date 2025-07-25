Leisure Stocks To Consider - July 25th

Royal Caribbean Cruises, Carnival, and YETI are the three Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies that operate in the travel, tourism, hospitality and entertainment sectors—think airlines, hotels, cruise lines, amusement parks and restaurant chains. Because they rely on consumers’ discretionary spending, these equities tend to be cyclical and sensitive to economic swings, global events and shifts in consumer confidence. Investors often monitor leisure stocks as a barometer of broader economic health and travel-related demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $351.26. The stock had a trading volume of 909,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $130.08 and a fifty-two week high of $355.91. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $292.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.17.

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Carnival stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,458,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,510,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.01. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.61.

YETI (YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc. designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

NYSE:YETI traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.69. 3,859,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,963. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.03. YETI has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $45.25. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.85.

