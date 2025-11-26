Leisure Stocks To Keep An Eye On - November 26th

Carnival, Airbnb, and Royal Caribbean Cruises are the three Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies whose main business is recreational and discretionary activities—such as hotels, resorts, cruise lines, theme parks, casinos, entertainment venues, and makers of leisure goods and services. They are typically classified as consumer‑discretionary/cyclical investments and tend to be sensitive to economic cycles, consumer confidence, seasonality and travel trends, which can result in higher volatility compared with staples. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

