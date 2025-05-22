LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.14.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,009 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $164,979.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company's stock, valued at $456,915.68. This trade represents a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 4,399 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $374,354.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827,003 shares in the company, valued at $155,477,955.30. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,009 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,836. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 250.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 116.6% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 11,288 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 738.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 27.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $22,019,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $81.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $84.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.77. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $71.42 and a 1 year high of $109.58.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $57.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. LeMaitre Vascular's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

