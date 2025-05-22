Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Reduce" by Analysts

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Reduce" by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.17.

Get Lemonade alerts: Sign Up

LMND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lemonade from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Lemonade from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

View Our Latest Research Report on LMND

Lemonade Trading Down 8.0%

NYSE LMND opened at $29.24 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.76. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.13. Lemonade has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $53.85.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.85% and a negative net margin of 43.51%. The company's revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 1,899 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $64,167.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,308.11. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 42,160 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $1,569,195.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,452,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,041,156.72. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,744,890 shares of company stock valued at $87,413,986. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lemonade by 2,627.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,349,356 shares of the company's stock worth $49,494,000 after buying an additional 1,299,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lemonade by 14.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,138,444 shares of the company's stock worth $192,931,000 after buying an additional 794,952 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $22,066,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $21,310,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $15,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company's stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lemonade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lemonade wasn't on the list.

While Lemonade currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here