Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Hold" from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $583.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Lennox International from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lennox International from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $455.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $580.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lennox International from $585.00 to $450.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 509 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.05, for a total value of $289,137.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $898,655.10. The trade was a 24.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 98 shares of the construction company's stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 117 shares of the construction company's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:LII opened at $567.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $561.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $602.44. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $483.42 and a 1 year high of $682.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 126.79% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lennox International will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Lennox International's previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Lennox International's payout ratio is 20.50%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Featured Stories

