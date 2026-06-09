Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) CFO Sells $386,620.64 in Stock

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS - Get Free Report) CFO Michael Dippold sold 8,318 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $386,620.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 55,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,577,780.80. This trade represents a 13.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Michael Dippold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 2nd, Michael Dippold sold 7,071 shares of Leonardo DRS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $320,881.98.

On Monday, March 16th, Michael Dippold sold 16,330 shares of Leonardo DRS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $739,259.10.

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Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

Shares of Leonardo DRS stock traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $47.35. 603,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,318. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.43 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.97.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 7.85%.The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Leonardo DRS's payout ratio is 33.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Leonardo DRS from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Truist Financial upgraded Leonardo DRS to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on Leonardo DRS in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Leonardo DRS from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Leonardo DRS from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Leonardo DRS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 116.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,661,214 shares of the company's stock valued at $166,219,000 after buying an additional 1,972,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,481,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 107.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,118,331 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,308,000 after buying an additional 1,098,108 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 152.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,776,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,639,000 after buying an additional 1,071,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 528.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000,000 after buying an additional 1,070,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company's stock.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS is a U.S.-based defense technology company and wholly owned subsidiary of Italy's Leonardo S.p.A. The firm specializes in developing and integrating mission-critical systems for military and government customers, with a primary focus on command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR). Its core offerings encompass advanced sensors, targeting systems, radars and electronic warfare solutions designed to enhance situational awareness and operational effectiveness across land, sea and air domains.

The company's portfolio includes naval combat management systems, unmanned vehicle sensors, power generation and distribution equipment, and training and simulation solutions.

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