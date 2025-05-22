Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) Given Average Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.20.

LXEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Trading of Lexeo Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allostery Investments LP purchased a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lexeo Therapeutics by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,278 shares of the company's stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Down 13.3%

LXEO opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $101.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.27. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.19). Analysts forecast that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

