LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's Why

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 148,772 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session's volume of 225,629 shares.The stock last traded at $3.80 and had previously closed at $3.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on LPL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded LG Display from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on LG Display in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded LG Display from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LG Display has a consensus rating of "Hold".

LG Display Price Performance

The company's 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.44.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.38). LG Display had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LG Display by 161.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,944 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 61,679 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in LG Display by 1,380.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 68,423 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 63,802 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in LG Display by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 363,341 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,631 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in LG Display during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Featured Stories

