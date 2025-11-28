Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Trading Down 4.1% - Time to Sell?

Li Ning Co. (OTCMKTS:LNNGY - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.79 and last traded at $55.9650. Approximately 178 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.34.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Li Ning from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.1001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 287.0%. This is an increase from Li Ning's previous dividend of $0.65.

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

