Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) is Long Path Partners LP's 5th Largest Position

Long Path Partners LP lessened its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK - Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,449 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,281 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband accounts for 7.3% of Long Path Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Long Path Partners LP owned approximately 0.20% of Liberty Broadband worth $22,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company's stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,168 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,666,000 after purchasing an additional 366,614 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,644 shares of the company's stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 949.6% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 125,452 shares of the company's stock worth $9,696,000 after buying an additional 113,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $167,454.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,335.36. This represents a 16.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $338,624.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $280,975.20. This represents a 54.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,673 shares of company stock valued at $509,688. Insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday. They issued a "sell" rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDK opened at $86.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.02. The business's 50 day moving average price is $81.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.46. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $101.50.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $237.41 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

