Liberty Energy (LBRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $1.0915 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $954.71 million. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Liberty Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Liberty Energy alerts: Sign Up

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of LBRT opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company's fifty day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.96. Liberty Energy has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LBRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research raised Liberty Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $32.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Energy news, Chairman William F. Kimble sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $249,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 89,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,046,185.60. This represents a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 19,998 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $669,533.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 800,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,796,555. The trade was a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 54,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,803 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Liberty Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 94,205 shares of the company's stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 1,992.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the company's stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,978 shares of the company's stock worth $13,756,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 81,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company's stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics. As of as of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of approximately 40 active hydraulic fracturing; and two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Liberty Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Liberty Energy wasn't on the list.

While Liberty Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here