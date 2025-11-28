Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Get FWONB alerts: Sign Up

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series B Stock Performance

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series B ( OTCMKTS:FWONB Get Free Report )'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $89.95, but opened at $85.01. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series B shares last traded at $85.01, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series B Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

