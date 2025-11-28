Free Trial
Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Shares of Liberty Media’s Formula One Series B gapped down, opening at $85.01 after a prior close of $89.95 and last trading at $85.01 on very light volume (100 shares).
  • The stock sits below its 50‑day ($91.92) and 200‑day ($90.15) moving averages; the company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a high P/E of 108.99 and a low beta of 0.31, indicating rich valuation but lower volatility.
  • Through Formula One Group, the company holds the commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship and operates the global motorsports business.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $89.95, but opened at $85.01. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series B shares last traded at $85.01, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series B Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series B Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

