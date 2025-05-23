LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $256.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

LICT Price Performance

LICT traded down $300.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13,100.00. 5 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12,790.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13,695.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.30. LICT has a 52 week low of $10,800.00 and a 52 week high of $15,550.00.

About LICT

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband, voice, and video services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. The company offers high speed broadband services, including internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines, fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and internet protocol television services; voice over internet protocol services; wireless voice communications services; and other telecommunications related services.

