Life Time Group (LTH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Life Time Group to post earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $786.7050 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Life Time Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $740.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Life Time Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Life Time Group alerts: Sign Up

Life Time Group Stock Up 0.4%

Life Time Group stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.27. 934,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,485. Life Time Group has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. The business's 50-day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Life Time Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LTH

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 5,880 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $178,222.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 102,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,095,984.64. The trade was a 5.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Parham Javaheri sold 11,060 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $292,647.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 315,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,339,530.50. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 19,762 shares of company stock valued at $549,706 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Life Time Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company's stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company's stock.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Life Time Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Life Time Group wasn't on the list.

While Life Time Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here