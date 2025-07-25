Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) COO Sells $344,086.74 in Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF - Get Free Report) COO Lauren Antonoff sold 4,546 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $344,086.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 307,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,295,716.82. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lauren Antonoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 24th, Lauren Antonoff sold 4,546 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $284,125.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Lauren Antonoff sold 4,546 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $282,897.58.

NASDAQ:LIF traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.81. The company had a trading volume of 523,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,179. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion and a PE ratio of 502.27. The business's 50 day moving average price is $64.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.96. Life360, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.94 and a 1-year high of $77.11.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Life360 had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $101.48 million. On average, analysts expect that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Life360 by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,175 shares of the company's stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Life360 by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Life360 by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in Life360 by 11.9% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 15,100 shares of the company's stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIF. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Life360 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Life360 from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Life360 from $57.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $75.00 target price on Life360 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Life360 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Life360 presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $59.50.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

