LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.77, but opened at $10.48. LifeMD shares last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 448,654 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LFMD. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. B. Riley upgraded LifeMD to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $11.00.

LifeMD Stock Up 7.6%

The company has a market cap of $526.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.47 million. Analysts predict that LifeMD, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at LifeMD

In related news, CMO Jessica Friedeman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,200. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Justin Schreiber sold 21,995 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $165,622.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,553,726 shares in the company, valued at $19,229,556.78. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,995 shares of company stock valued at $724,422. 15.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LifeMD

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in LifeMD by 17.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in LifeMD during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

