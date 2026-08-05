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Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Lifevantage logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Lifevantage shares rose 3.8% and moved above their 200-day moving average of $5.73, reaching $6.84 before closing near $6.83.
  • Analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating with an average price target of $5.00; Lake Street Capital recently downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.
  • The company’s latest quarter fell short of expectations, reporting $0.12 in earnings per share versus $0.16 expected and revenue of $43.72 million versus $47.77 million forecast.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.73 and traded as high as $6.84. Lifevantage shares last traded at $6.8280, with a volume of 68,409 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LFVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered Lifevantage from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Lifevantage from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LFVN

Lifevantage Stock Up 3.8%

The stock has a market cap of $86.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73.

Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Lifevantage had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $43.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.77 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lifevantage Corporation will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lifevantage by 870.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,016 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lifevantage during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Lifevantage by 2,555.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,135 shares of the company's stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lifevantage during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lifevantage in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.32% of the company's stock.

About Lifevantage

(Get Free Report)

LifeVantage Corporation is a publicly traded company that develops, markets and distributes nutritional supplements, skincare products and weight-management solutions through a direct-selling business model. The company's flagship offering, Protandim®, is formulated to activate the Nrf2 pathway, which is associated with cellular defense processes. LifeVantage also markets the PhysIQ® line for metabolism and body composition support and the TrueScience® skincare regimen, targeting a range of health and wellness needs.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Sandy, Utah, LifeVantage combines research in nutrigenomics with a network of independent distributors to bring its products to market.

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