Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Stock Price Up 3.7% - What's Next?

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $85.00 and last traded at $85.03. Approximately 266,575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 809,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Light & Wonder from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Light & Wonder from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Light & Wonder has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $106.82.

Light & Wonder Trading Up 4.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $87.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.84. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.23). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Light & Wonder news, VP James Sottile sold 2,356 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $248,652.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,331 shares in the company, valued at $8,161,513.74. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Siobhan Lane sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $398,720.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,533.98. The trade was a 15.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,884 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Light & Wonder

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Light & Wonder by 539.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,142,000 after purchasing an additional 131,486 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Light & Wonder by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,858 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Light & Wonder by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,609 shares of the company's stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company's stock.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

Recommended Stories

