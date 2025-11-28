Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Trading Up 8% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR - Get Free Report) traded up 8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.32 and last traded at $16.3870. 214,284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,030,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

Get Lightbridge alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lightbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Report on LTBR

Lightbridge Trading Up 7.9%

The company has a market cap of $529.75 million, a P/E ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.81. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.47.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jesse L. Funches sold 1,448 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $32,826.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 64,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,469,922.80. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrey Mushakov sold 25,093 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $628,830.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,916,216.94. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 107,845 shares of company stock worth $2,734,064 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightbridge

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lightbridge during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Lightbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lightbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lightbridge by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,071 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Lightbridge in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 9.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lightbridge, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lightbridge wasn't on the list.

While Lightbridge currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here