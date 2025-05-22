LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $4.88.

LightPath Technologies Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:LPTH traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 28,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,523. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $101.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.84.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.78 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 31.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,294,578 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 58,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,619 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 50,767 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 128,500 shares of the technology company's stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares during the period. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

