Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Trading Up 4.6% - Should You Buy?

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.34. Approximately 323,049 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 936,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $13.10 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.23.

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.17.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $253.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Lightspeed Commerce's revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,073 shares of the company's stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

