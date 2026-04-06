Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Director Thomas Connelly Jr Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG - Get Free Report) Director Thomas Connelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 77,132 shares in the company, valued at $657,164.64. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Lightwave Logic Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Lightwave Logic stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.87. 7,576,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,648,562. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.61. Lightwave Logic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.03.

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. Lightwave Logic had a negative net margin of 8,571.31% and a negative return on equity of 46.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LWLG. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Lightwave Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $653,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 69,352 shares of the company's stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 49,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the company's stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 17,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Lightwave Logic in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LWLG

Lightwave Logic Company Profile

Lightwave Logic, Inc NASDAQ: LWLG is a U.S.-based photonics company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary electro‐optic polymer materials and devices for high-speed optical communications. The company's core technology platform centers on organic electro-optic polymers that offer low drive voltage, high modulation bandwidth and integration flexibility, enabling next-generation optical interconnects for data centers, telecommunications and emerging photonic computing architectures.

Lightwave Logic's product pipeline includes modulators, waveguides and integrated photonic components designed to outperform traditional lithium-niobate and silicon-based solutions in terms of size, power consumption and ease of integration.

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