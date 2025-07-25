Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Shares Up 4.8% - Still a Buy?

Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB - Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $132.93 and last traded at $130.98. 21,831 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 220,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.99.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Limbach from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Limbach from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Limbach in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Limbach Trading Up 4.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.60.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $133.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.06 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jay Sharp sold 2,000 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 69,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,607,388.73. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,082 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $47,220,000 after purchasing an additional 29,685 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 374,382 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $32,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Limbach by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,396 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,578,000 after buying an additional 129,869 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Limbach by 2.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,819 shares of the construction company's stock worth $21,583,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Limbach by 25.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 254,500 shares of the construction company's stock worth $18,953,000 after buying an additional 52,030 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

