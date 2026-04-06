Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Hits New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.62 and last traded at $42.05, with a volume of 24051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.74.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LINC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Griffin Securities set a $38.00 price target on Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Lincoln Educational Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $42.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Up 0.8%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 67.02, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $142.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.740 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Educational Services

In other news, COO Chad D. Nyce sold 8,450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $308,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 174,206 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,358,519. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sylvia Jean Young sold 7,959 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $285,011.79. Following the sale, the director owned 12,697 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $454,679.57. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 458,665 shares of company stock worth $16,061,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,536 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company's program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

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