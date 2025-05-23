Lindblad Expeditions' (LIND) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed at Craig Hallum

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by research analysts at Craig Hallum in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum's target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.56% from the company's current price.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Up 1.5%

LIND traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $10.22. The company's stock had a trading volume of 85,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,374. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $559.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 2.65.

Insider Activity

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 36,375 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $289,908.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 283,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,258,084.31. The trade was a 14.73% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3,188.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 28.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,090 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

