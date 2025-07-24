Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) CEO Benjamin Bressler Sells 47,325 Shares

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND - Get Free Report) CEO Benjamin Bressler sold 47,325 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $616,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,310,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,062,189.20. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Down 6.0%

Shares of LIND stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.13. 269,454 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,292. The stock's 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86. The company has a market cap of $663.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 2.65. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LIND shares. Craig Hallum set a $16.00 target price on Lindblad Expeditions and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,292 shares of the company's stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,748 shares of the company's stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,090 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 13,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 28,443 shares of the company's stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

