Liontrust Asset Management's (LIO) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.29) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock's previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 215 ($2.71) to GBX 195 ($2.45) and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Liontrust Asset Management Price Performance

LON:LIO traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 458 ($5.77). 1,114,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,076. The company has a market cap of £292.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9,160.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The firm's fifty day moving average price is GBX 499.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 623.20. Liontrust Asset Management has a 52-week low of GBX 400 ($5.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 865 ($10.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Insider Transactions at Liontrust Asset Management

In related news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol acquired 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.72) per share, with a total value of £227,000 ($285,786.23). Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company's stock.

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

