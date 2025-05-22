Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LQDA. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded Liquidia from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liquidia has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $25.56.

Liquidia Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of LQDA traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.16. 561,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,819. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.24. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $19.41. The company's fifty day moving average price is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.23 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 765.38% and a negative return on equity of 163.21%. On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Liquidia

In related news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 5,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $80,931.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 570,301 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,738,984.57. This represents a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Adair sold 1,856 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $25,185.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,005.28. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,138 shares of company stock valued at $450,233. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Liquidia by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 121,756 shares of the company's stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 16,022 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 861,231 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,703,000 after acquiring an additional 82,955 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,681 shares of the company's stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 662,873 shares of the company's stock worth $9,777,000 after buying an additional 104,215 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Featured Articles

