Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Down 3.6% - Time to Sell?

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.57 and last traded at $29.1110. Approximately 107,663 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 287,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.21.

Get Liquidity Services alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LQDT shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Liquidity Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $38.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services Trading Down 3.6%

The stock has a market cap of $891.93 million, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company's 50 day moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average is $24.99.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $118.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $100.86 million. Liquidity Services has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liquidity Services news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 5,403 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $148,312.35. Following the sale, the director directly owned 164,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,226.90. The trade was a 3.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Liquidity Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Liquidity Services wasn't on the list.

While Liquidity Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here