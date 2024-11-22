Lisa G. Iglesias Sells 5,000 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $363,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,342.40. This represents a 12.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:UNM traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $75.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,758,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,533. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $76.31. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.26 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business's revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Unum Group's payout ratio is 18.18%.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Unum Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Unum Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Unum Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.73.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 361.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

