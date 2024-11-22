Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Insider Sells $92,652.12 in Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD - Get Free Report) insider Gary M. Glandon sold 242 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.86, for a total transaction of $92,652.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,964.94. This trade represents a 12.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of LAD stock traded up $8.45 on Friday, hitting $390.95. 234,922 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,986. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.00 and a 12 month high of $391.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.35 and a 200 day moving average of $288.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $8.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.61. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.25 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 29.09 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Lithia Motors's payout ratio is presently 7.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LAD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Lithia Motors from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $299.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $357.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 83.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 12,500.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 23.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Recommended Stories

