Free Trial
Black Friday: Get 5 Weeks of Best-in-Class Tools for Just $5
Lock In the Offer
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR) Sets New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Lithium Americas (Argentina) logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 52-week high: Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) climbed to a new 52-week high of $5.67 (last at $5.60) on heavy volume (~1,001,871 shares), with a market cap of about $902M and 50/200-day moving averages of $4.30/$3.17.
  • Mixed analyst views: The consensus rating is Hold with an average target price of $4.25 (below the current price), though some firms have recently upgraded the stock (e.g., National Bank Financial to Strong-Buy) while others remain cautious.
  • Weak fundamentals: The company reported a quarterly EPS of ($0.02), missing estimates and with analysts forecasting -0.05 EPS for the year, while institutional investors own roughly 49% of the shares.
  • Interested in Lithium Americas (Argentina)? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAR - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.67 and last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 1001871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Cormark raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas (Argentina) presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $4.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LAR

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $902.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas (Argentina)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company's stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Right Now?

Before you consider Lithium Americas (Argentina), you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lithium Americas (Argentina) wasn't on the list.

While Lithium Americas (Argentina) currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks

Enter your email address and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Claim $3,452/Mo in AI Equity Checks
Claim $3,452/Mo in AI Equity Checks
From Angel Publishing (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
$100 Trillion “AI Metal” Found in American Ghost Town
$100 Trillion “AI Metal” Found in American Ghost Town
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines