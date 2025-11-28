Free Trial
Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Hits New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • 52-week high: Lithium Americas reached a new 52-week high, trading as high as C$7.92 and last at C$7.83 on volume of about 1,180,895 shares (previous close C$7.44).
  • Analyst consensus: MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of "Hold" with a C$8.25 average target; analyst opinions vary (one Strong Buy, one Buy, six Hold) and recent targets range roughly from C$6.50 to C$10.00.
  • Company profile: The firm (market cap C$2.38B) has no current lithium production but is developing three projects—Cauchari‑Olaroz and Pastos Grandes (Argentina) and Thacker Pass (Nevada)—and reports a negative P/E and strong liquidity ratios.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$7.92 and last traded at C$7.83, with a volume of 1180895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$6.50 price target on Lithium Americas and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Cormark upgraded Lithium Americas from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Lithium Americas from C$5.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$8.25.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 13.88, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.26.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas is developing three lithium production assets, two brine resources located in northwestern Argentina and a clay resource in Nevada, U.S. While the company has no current lithium production, we expect the first Argentina resource, Cauchari-Olaroz, to enter production in late 2022. We expect the Nevada project, Thacker Pass, to enter production in the middle of the 2020s and the second brine resource, Pastos Grandes, to enter production in the late-2020s.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

