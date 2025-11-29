Lithium Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - November 29th

Lithium Americas, QuantumScape, and Sigma Lithium are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, mining, processing, or manufacture of lithium and its derivatives, as well as firms producing lithium-ion batteries. Investors buy them to gain exposure to demand for electric vehicles and energy storage, but their returns are often heavily influenced by lithium commodity prices, supply developments, and policy shifts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Lithium Americas (LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Sigma Lithium (SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

