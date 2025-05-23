Lithium Stocks To Consider - May 23rd

Exxon Mobil, Rio Tinto Group, SolarEdge Technologies, Albemarle, and Snow Lake Resources are the five Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies that explore, extract, process or supply lithium, the essential metal used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and energy-storage systems. As global demand for lithium surges with the shift toward electrification, these equities offer investors exposure to the sector’s growth but can be volatile due to fluctuations in lithium prices, production capacity and regulatory factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.91. 4,837,588 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,516,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.51. The company has a market cap of $443.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $61.62. 2,645,145 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841,937. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $51.67 and a 52-week high of $72.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $77.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73. The firm's 50-day moving average is $59.69 and its 200 day moving average is $60.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,987,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,310. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.50. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.82.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of ALB traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,670. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company's 50 day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $49.43 and a 52 week high of $129.50.

Snow Lake Resources (LITM)

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its flagship property is the Thomson Brothers and Grass River lithium projects located to Crowduck Bay Fault region.

NASDAQ:LITM traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 15,509,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,840. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52. Snow Lake Resources has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $24.44.

