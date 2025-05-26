Lithium Stocks To Follow Now - May 26th

Exxon Mobil, Rio Tinto Group, and Albemarle are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies engaged in exploring, mining, refining and supplying lithium—an essential metal for lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles, portable electronics and grid-level energy storage. They offer investors exposure to the rapidly growing battery-materials market, though they carry risks from price volatility, supply constraints and evolving environmental regulations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts: Sign Up

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.11. 12,055,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,555,647. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $444.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

NYSE RIO traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.57. 4,511,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,853,735. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $51.67 and a 12 month high of $72.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIO

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

NYSE ALB traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.64. 2,710,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,348. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $49.43 and a 12 month high of $129.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALB

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Exxon Mobil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Exxon Mobil wasn't on the list.

While Exxon Mobil currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here