LiveOne (LVO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter.

LiveOne Price Performance

Shares of LVO opened at $0.82 on Thursday. LiveOne has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $78.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LiveOne stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO - Free Report) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,595 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of LiveOne worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveOne Company Profile

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

