LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Stock Price Down 5% - Should You Sell?

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP - Get Free Report) traded down 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.59 and last traded at $31.82. 282,580 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 642,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RAMP. Wall Street Zen raised LiveRamp from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LiveRamp from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an "underperform" rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.67.

The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,126.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.44.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). LiveRamp had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $188.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. LiveRamp's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at $15,251,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 690,057 shares of the company's stock worth $21,331,000 after purchasing an additional 360,440 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 9,007.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 344,822 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 341,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,131,290 shares of the company's stock valued at $238,692,000 after buying an additional 283,747 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,123,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

