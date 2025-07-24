LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Stock Price Down 10.5% - Time to Sell?

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 10.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.64 and last traded at $4.52. Approximately 195,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,868,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Get LiveWire Group alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LiveWire Group to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LVWR

LiveWire Group Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $908.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.71.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 367.05% and a negative return on equity of 70.38%. The company had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tralisa Maraj sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 324,771 shares in the company, valued at $2,793,030.60. This represents a 7.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karim Donnez sold 54,661 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $300,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 989,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,440,160. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,431. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LiveWire Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVWR. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in LiveWire Group by 21.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in LiveWire Group during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in LiveWire Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LiveWire Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,511 shares of the company's stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in LiveWire Group by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,523 shares of the company's stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 36,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company's stock.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider LiveWire Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and LiveWire Group wasn't on the list.

While LiveWire Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here