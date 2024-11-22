LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Up 1.3% - Here's What Happened

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ - Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.48 and last traded at $38.37. 125,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,929,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.88.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $53.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.72.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. LKQ's payout ratio is 44.78%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of LKQ by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in LKQ by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in LKQ by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

