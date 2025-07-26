Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported GBX 3.80 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 16.66%.

LLOY opened at GBX 79.04 ($1.06) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The stock's 50 day moving average price is GBX 76.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 70.55. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 52.44 ($0.70) and a one year high of GBX 80 ($1.08).

In other news, insider Charlie Nunn purchased 238,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 76 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £181,330.68 ($243,691.28). Also, insider William Chalmers purchased 152,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 76 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £115,657.56 ($155,432.82). 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLOY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 74 ($0.99) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 78 ($1.05) to GBX 79 ($1.06) and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 67.80 ($0.91).

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community. The Group's main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows. Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

