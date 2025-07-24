loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CEO Sells $537,325.26 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI - Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Li Hsieh sold 267,326 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $537,325.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,072,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,236,269.71. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 121,597 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $243,194.00.

On Monday, July 21st, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 672,865 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $1,359,187.30.

On Friday, July 18th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 9,153 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $18,306.00.

Shares of NYSE LDI traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,556,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,004. loanDepot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 3.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $273.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group set a $1.40 price target on loanDepot and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

