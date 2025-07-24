loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Insider Sells $75,028.00 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI - Get Free Report) insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 37,514 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $75,028.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,103,237 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,206,474. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get loanDepot alerts: Sign Up

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 21st, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 70,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $140,700.00.

On Friday, July 18th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 3,957 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $7,914.00.

loanDepot Stock Down 9.8%

Shares of NYSE LDI traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,556,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,004. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The business's 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $595.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 3.33.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $273.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.11 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 30.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 85,129 shares during the last quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC raised its position in loanDepot by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC now owns 27,727 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in loanDepot by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,105,873 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group set a $1.40 target price on shares of loanDepot and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LDI

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider loanDepot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and loanDepot wasn't on the list.

While loanDepot currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here