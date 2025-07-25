Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$235.00 at Desjardins

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$230.00 to C$235.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Desjardins' target price points to a potential upside of 5.87% from the stock's previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies' Q2 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on L. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$208.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$234.00 to C$267.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$210.00 to C$253.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$245.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$244.50.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Analysis on Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of L stock traded down C$0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$221.98. 147,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,201. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.11. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of C$162.59 and a 12-month high of C$235.17. The company's 50-day moving average price is C$223.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$204.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loblaw Companies

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 3,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$230.50, for a total transaction of C$783,700.00. Also, Senior Officer Nicholas Henn sold 4,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$227.00, for a total transaction of C$908,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,328 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,567. Corporate insiders own 53.77% of the company's stock.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw is one of Canada's largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Loblaw Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Loblaw Companies wasn't on the list.

While Loblaw Companies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here