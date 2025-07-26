Loews (NYSE:L) Shares Acquired Rep. J. French Hill

Representative J. French Hill (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Loews Corporation NYSE: L. In a filing disclosed on July 24th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in Loews stock on June 23rd. The trade occurred in the Representative's "J FRENCH HILL - IRA" account.

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Fortrea NASDAQ: FTRE on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Purchased $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Markel Group NYSE: MKL on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Vitesse Energy NYSE: VTS on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Lazard NYSE: LAZ on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AT&T NYSE: T on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Spectrum Brands NYSE: SPB on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Markel Group NYSE: MKL on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Wells Fargo & Company NYSE: WFC on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $100,001 - $250,000 in shares of Blackstone NYSE: BX on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Regions Financial NYSE: RF on 6/23/2025.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $91.65 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $89.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.31. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Loews Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.16 and a 12-month high of $93.23.

Loews (NYSE:L - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.47%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Loews's payout ratio is 4.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter worth approximately $623,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,476,087 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $378,087,000 after purchasing an additional 210,594 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Loews by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,462,387 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $377,920,000 after purchasing an additional 33,428 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Loews by 7.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,249,036 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $206,709,000 after buying an additional 151,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 5.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,496,606 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $137,553,000 after buying an additional 73,197 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,019 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $792,950.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 33,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,980,575.92. This trade represents a 21.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company's stock.

French Hill (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Hill (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Hill is the founder and chairman of Delta Trust & Bank. He has served as senior policy advisor to President George H.W. Bush, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Treasury and senior advisor to Governor Mike Huckabee.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

