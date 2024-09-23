Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.00

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4 - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 53 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 52.60 ($0.69), with a volume of 382583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.40 ($0.69).

Amedeo Air Four Plus Price Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average price is GBX 48.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 43.91. The firm has a market cap of £159.85 million and a PE ratio of 308.24.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 4.57%. Amedeo Air Four Plus's payout ratio is 4,117.65%.

About Amedeo Air Four Plus

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

