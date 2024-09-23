Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.18

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.18 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.20 ($0.07), with a volume of 3990078 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.34 ($0.07).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 17.50 ($0.23) price target on shares of Agronomics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Agronomics Trading Down 2.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.11. The stock has a market cap of £52.52 million, a PE ratio of 470.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

