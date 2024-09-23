Free Trial
Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.18

Written by MarketBeat
September 23, 2024
Agronomics logo with Financial Services background

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.18 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.20 ($0.07), with a volume of 3990078 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.34 ($0.07).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 17.50 ($0.23) price target on shares of Agronomics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Agronomics Trading Down 2.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.11. The stock has a market cap of £52.52 million, a PE ratio of 470.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Agronomics Company Profile

Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Search Headlines